Person of interest identified in disappearance of woman last seen headed to NC bus station

PAGELAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person of interest has been identified by authorities in the mysterious disappearance of a Pageland woman who has been missing for about three weeks.

Deidre Reid was last seen by family at 112 E Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. At that time, she was headed to a Greyhound Bus Station in Charlotte, and was driving a 2004 Chevy Tahoe with SC plate FXU 718.

The vehicle also has a NY Giants tag on the front of the vehicle, Pageland Police said.

Reid is described as a Black female, 41-years-old, last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, and white air force one shoes, with her hair in a ponytail.

Emanuel Bedford is listed as a person of interest in this case, authorities announced overnight.

“To date, multiple aerial and land searches including helicopters, drones, foot, and ATV’s has been conducted in several key locations throughout the entire investigation,” the PPD said. “There has been many rumors and misinformation swirling around about this case. Rest assured that the Pageland Police Department along with all assisting agencies are diligently working to locate Deidre Reid along with her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.”

The Pageland Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance of Reid along with assistance from SLED, CMPD, and several Georgia agencies.

“It is of the upmost importance to protect the integrity of this case and doing so includes not releasing all information that could harm or hinder the active investigation,” the PPD said.

Anyone who can provide additional information regarding this case is asked to call 843-672-6437.