HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after being hit by an SUV in High Point.

According to police, just after 9 p.m. on Sunday, fire and EMS units were called to South University Parkway near East Green Drive for a crash that involved a pedestrian. They got to the scene and determined that a 2012 Dodge Durango had hit Sanders Lee Henderson, 72, of High Point.

The Durango was in the northbound lane of S University Parkway and hit Henderson at the intersection. Investigators say it was raining and Henderson was wearing dark clothes at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash and no charges are expected against the driver. This is the fifth traffic fatality for High Point in 2022.