CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department‘s Sexual Assault Unit has provided an update on multiple sexual assault investigations tied to the same man.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Steele Creek officers found the suspect’s car and took him into custody.

Officials say they were looking for a suspect who is accused of several assaults.

CMPD: Images of the suspect’s vehicle

Police say the suspect followed the victims, who were alone, with his vehicle. He then threatened them with a weapon to force them to leave with him.

The majority of the assaults happened either late at night or early in the morning in the southwest Charlotte area, near Archdale Drive, Nations Ford Road, Arrowood Road, South Boulevard and Interstate 77, according to officials.

“We have multiple additional patrol units out there, both marked and unmarked patrol,” said CMPD Lt. Ivey. “And I have a large team of detectives that are on the ground canvassing the area for additional witnesses, cameras, video and also re-interviewing victims. This is a very early stage of this investigation.”

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s and standing between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-8 inches. He has a medium build and was seen driving a 2010, or similar year model, silver or gray Jeep.

CMPD says the latest assault happened on Saturday morning and credits the victim for providing a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

“We had a case this morning where a victim was able to provide a very accurate timeline, a very specific vehicle description, that then we were able to work back where this suspect may have followed her from,” Lt. Ivey said. “Looking at cameras all across the city and all across the area, they were able to come up with pictures [of the car].”

Officials say the other incidents have occurred “over the last several days”, but have not said how many assaults are tied back to this suspect.

“We’re going and looking back, see how many cases we might have,” Lt. Ivey explained.

In regard to safety, Lt. Ivey said, “Make sure you’re with a buddy, with a friend or someone who knows where you’re going and keep a cell phone on you. Be aware of your surroundings. If you see something suspicious, stay in your vehicle or in your residence. Feel free to call 911.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or visit the website.