GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles on Friday cleared the way for North Carolina’s new abortion law to take effect on Saturday as scheduled.

Eagles granted a temporary restraining order on one aspect of a federal lawsuit seeking intervention, but all other requests were denied, an attorney representing the ACLU said.

Eagles, who serves in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, heard arguments Wednesday morning in a lawsuit brought by Dr. Beverly A. Gray of Durham, the ACLU of North Carolina and Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, who also sought a temporary injunction and more permanent relief because of what they perceived as flaws in the law.

Senate Bill 20, the “Care for Women Children and Families Act,” tightens to 12 weeks the window for an elective abortion. The bill retains for longer periods the access to abortions based on exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal abnormalities and stipulates by whom, when and where an abortion may be performed and adds funding for a variety of related initiatives. A portion addressing hospitalization won’t be relevant until Oct. 1.

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 190, a technical bill passed this week by the General Assembly to clarify numerous issues in SB 20, which he had vetoed. Lawyers on both sides of the federal suit had agreed that HB 190 “mooted” many of the technical claims in the suit.

Eagles’ order, issued just after noon, granted the motion on one aspect of the law – the location of pregnancy within the patient that was debated on Wednesday – but denied everything else.

“So the TRO only covers the pregnancy location issue,” ACLU attorney Brigitte Amiri said in an email. “All other aspects of SB 20, as amended by HB190, that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow, will do so.”

Eagles said the limited restraining order is in effect until noon on July 14, and a preliminary injunction remains under advisement.

U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles (DOJ)

For more than two and a half hours on Wednesday, Eagles considered arguments from attorneys representing Attorney General Josh Stein, the North Carolina General Assembly and other concerned parties. She provided them with draft language for a TRO that she said was not her final decision, and she asked the attorneys to offer their thoughts by this afternoon in advance of a final decision on Friday.

The parties also had agreed that a First Amendment right of medical professionals to advise patients about options for abortions in states where they were legal would not be an issue.

Cooper made no qualms about his opposition to the new law and advocacy for allowing women to choose whether or not to continue a pregnancy, but he said HB 190 included important aspects of the new law that had to be addressed.

This was the Senate’s attempt to repair problems with the bill and to remove the footing for the lawsuit. Sen. Joyce Krawiec (R-Forsyth) on Thursday had surprised her comrades with the suggestion when HB 190 was up for debate. Two more amendments were added during debate in the House on Tuesday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

“In addition to being dangerous for women, the rushed abortion ban was so poorly written that it is causing real uncertainty for doctors and other health care providers,” Cooper said in a statement released by his staff. “This bill is important to clarify the rules and provide some certainty; however, we will continue fighting on all fronts the Republican assault on women’s reproductive freedom.”

Critics had complained that the 46-page bill was pushed through the General Assembly within 48 hours of first being revealed. The Senate had spent about six hours debating the bill. Both chambers voted along party lines, with some absences, as was the case with the overrides of Cooper’s veto.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and the ACLU both argued that because the lawmakers’ work was both “hastily and sloppily” done, there is a need for the court to step in and repair the plan. Their lawsuit cites numerous technical and apparently contradictory points included in the bill.

Court hearing

In the hearing on Wednesday, Amiri had done most of the talking for the plaintiffs – with some targeted work by Peter Im of Planned Parenthood – and W. Ellis Boyle, representing the General Assembly, and Sarah G. Boyce of the attorney general’s office – did all the talking from the defendants’ table.

Attorneys for the Department of Health & Human Services and medical employees’ associations were on hand, as was a representative for Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. DAs for Guilford and Wake counties also were identified in the suit but not represented.

Eagles offered a careful preliminary outline for how she sees the case and the proceedings unfolding, and she walked the lawyers through those point by point, focusing on the items rendered moot by the amendments bill, those left dangling and then the schedule and procedure with how to deal with the answer.

Lawyers discussed conferencing about a future schedule that appeared to suggest further court hearings in September, working backward from the Oct. 1 date specified in SB 20. But the number of issues was fewer.