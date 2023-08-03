CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating an assault in the 1200 block of Briar Creek Road, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Officers say they believe a member of the Charlotte Area Transit System’s (CATS) contracted security confronted a passenger. An altercation then occurred and the suspect assaulted the security officer.

According to CATS, the person who was assaulted was an off-duty Allied Universal security officer who was traveling on Route 17. The security officer was not in uniform during the incident.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and officers did not find any weapons.

“Our thoughts are with the security officer for a swift recovery,” CATS continued.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.