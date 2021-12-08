Parts of I-40 in Chapel Hill to be renamed honoring Tar Heels coaches Dean Smith, Roy Williams (Graphic: UNC-CH Athletics)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Parts of Interstate 40 in Chapel Hill will be renamed after legendary Tar Heels basketball coaches Dean Smith and Roy Williams, the university announced on Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation formally approved a request Wednesday from UNC-CH Athletics to honorarily name stretches along I-40 Dean Smith Highway and Roy Williams Highway.

The stretch from Exit 270 to Exit 273 will be Dean Smith Highway and the stretch from Exit 266 to Exit 270 will be Roy Williams Highway.

“Dean Smith and Roy Williams are two of the greatest to ever have coached college basketball,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “And while their combined five national championships helped make UNC one of the premier basketball institutions in the country, it is their work off the court and in their communities that truly sets them apart. North Carolinians across the state are grateful for their leadership and these honorary road namings will help us recognize them for their hard work and sacrifice.”

Smith and Williams combined to coach the Tar Heels for 67 seasons, the university said.

The Tar Heels won five national championships under their leadership.