RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people are dead after a head-on crash on I-440 in Raleigh, according to police.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-440 near New Bern Avenue.

Officers said a car and a truck were involved in the wrong-way crash.

The two people in the car died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital.

Officers said I-440 is closed “between New Bern Avenue and I-87” and drivers on I-440 are being diverted onto New Bern Avenue at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.