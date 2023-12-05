CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Parts of West Cabarrus High School were treated for bed bugs after the parasites were found in a student’s backpack Thursday, officials with Cabarrus County Schools confirmed with Queen City News.

Parents have expressed frustration with school leadership for not informing them about the bugs or the treatment.

A school spokesperson told QCN the bugs were found inside one student’s backpack on Thursday. Per district protocol, school administration informed the facilities and maintenance staff, who searched other areas of the school and the student’s school bus for other signs of bed bugs.

While the spokesperson said no other bed bugs were detected, staff still treated the areas of the school where the student’s bookbag was located “out of an abundance of caution.”

One parent, who spoke to Queen City News on the condition of anonymity, said she only found out about the situation when one of her coworkers told her about it.

“[I’m] really upset because I kind of feel like we should have been told as parents, so that way we could take precautions as they were coming home,” she said.

The parent said some students were moved to different locations around the school as staff members treated certain areas for the bugs.

In a statement, a Cabarrus County Schools spokesperson said, “In order to protect the privacy of the student, Cabarrus County Schools does not produce schoolwide messaging in the case of an isolated incident.”

“I definitely don’t want them to single out the student,” said the parent. “I just want to make sure that all of the students are taken care of, and families as well.”