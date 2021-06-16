Pandemic backlog in teen driving education in Piedmont has parents looking at other options

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Orlando Ramirez’s face says it all even through the mask.

“I’m very excited to drive. It’s been what I’ve been wanting to do my whole life,” Orlando said.

The pandemic shut down his driver’s education class last year, and after months of waiting for it to resume, he finally got his permit.

“It was very frustrating in the beginning but finally got through it,” he said.

Eric Moye runs Drive Right Driving School in Greensboro. He opened his business back in January after his daughter was impacted by the driver’s ed backlog.

“That particular school also had over 500 students waiting to drive, so he was telling students at that time it would be 6 to 8 months before they had an opportunity to drive,” Moye said.

He did virtual classes during the pandemic, and once in-car classes resumed, he’s been booked every day.

He says now that it’s summer, it’s even busier.

“I probably worked last week about 80 hours,” he said.

There are some parents turning to private companies like Moye’s to avoid the delays.

Angela Gunter, whose 16-year-old daughter Samantha had to wait months to get on the road.

“I had asked several times about the availability of school, and there wasn’t anything really happening. So I thought maybe she’ll do it next year for her junior year? We’re excited,” Gunter said.

Meanwhile, the Greensboro DMV recently opened back up for Saturday appointments from 8-12.

Governor Cooper also signed a a bill into law that allows teens to get their level 2 license in six months instead of 12.

The hope is that it can alleviate some of those delays.