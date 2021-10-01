Over half of North Carolinians believe military action in Afghanistan was not worth the cost, HPU poll finds

HIGH POINT, N.C., (WGHP) – A majority of North Carolinians don’t believe the war in Afghanistan was worth the cost.

According to a new High Point University Poll, 56% of North Carolinians said that U.S. military action in Afghanistan was not worth the cost. The poll indicates that North Carolina is somewhat divided over whether the US should have kept troops in Afghanistan.

The poll also indicates that 24% of North Carolinians said that the US military action in Afghanistan since 2001 was worth the cost and 47% said that the US should have kept a military presence in Afghanistan until the situation stabilized. 37% said that the U.S. was right to remove troops.

The North Carolina public appears to be focused on recent events in Afghanistan as 47% said they have read or heard a lot about recent events there. Another 44% said they have read or heard at least a little about events there, while 6% said they have read or heard nothing at all.

When asked which country they perceive as the single biggest threat to US national security, 36% said China.

47% of North Carolinians said the US should take an active part in world affairs, but 34% said they should not. More than two-thirds of North Carolina’s public see the world becoming more dangerous for Americans. 50% of respondents said they feel less safe than they did a year ago.

“The HPU Poll finds North Carolinians at a time of uncertainty in foreign affairs,” said Dr. Martin Kifer, director of the HPU Poll and associate professor of political science. “Many North Carolinians perceive a more dangerous world around them but are divided on whether the U.S. should take a more active role in confronting threats.”