‘Outrider USA’ is shipping electric vehicles all across the world — and they’re made in NC

(WGHP) — Some of the biggest advances in transportation right now are new types of cars and trucks.

But one of the most promising vehicles is electric-powered and quite a bit smaller.

Brad Jones tells us why it’s already giving some people a new level of mobility and it’s made in North Carolina.

So far, Outrider USA has shipped its vehicles all over the US and a number of foreign countries.

They just sent a demo unit to Australia — so a dealer there will be able to let customers try it out!

You can find out more by going to their website.