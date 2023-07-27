(WGHP) — A wild horse was euthanized in the Outer Banks after likely being struck by a car, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

On Sunday morning, staff with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund were notified about a horse that “had not moved in quite some time and was not bearing any weight on his front left leg.”

Staff went to the scene and found Thicket, a 9-year-old stallion, immobile and unable to put any weight on his leg. A staff member observed pieces of a car including shards of plastic from a turn signal and pieces of a plastic fender on the road next to Thicket.

Photos and video were sent to a veterinarian and the local sheriff’s office was alerted.

Deputies spoke to people in nearby homes and examined the scene. Nearby residents did not witness anything the night before and none had outdoor security cameras.

Meanwhile, Thicket was removed from the wild so that his very serious injury could be further assessed, as per the veterinarian’s advice.

Thicket was sedated to make the trip manageable for him and placed in a quiet stall with hay, water and a fan. He was given pain medication and an anti-inflammatory as well.

On Monday, x-rays confirmed that Thicket suffered a severely fractured elbow. He also had significant lacerations on his face and shoulder.

The height and location of Thicket’s injuries were “consistent with a vehicle impact.”

Due to the severity of Thicket’s injuries and concerns for his quality of life, the decision was made to euthanize him.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund released the following statement in a Facebook post:

“We will probably never know who hit Thicket, or why they didn’t call 911 to report it so that we could have responded sooner. We hope that it was truly an accident; that it wasn’t due to alcohol or reckless driving. But to be honest, we keep asking ourselves what kind of person could hurt a horse that badly and then just leave them there to suffer? “Thicket was a young stallion in the prime of his life, and in the last year had obtained a harem of four mares. It takes a lot of strength, maturity, and good instincts to be a successful harem stallion. Not all of them are capable of it. We were so proud of him, and excited about the prospect of new foals. It’s a devastating loss for the herd, and heartbreaking for those of us who have watched Thicket grow up. “These horses face so many natural challenges that we can’t control, it’s critical that we don’t add to those challenges with things we can control. It is up to every person who sets foot on the 4×4 beach to be responsible, respectful, and law-abiding. Your actions have consequences that are more far-reaching than you’ve probably ever imagined. How many future generations of Banker horses died with Thicket today? We can’t afford to lose a single member of this endangered herd due to human irresponsibility. “Please slow down. Please do not feed or pet the horses. Please call 911 immediately if you witness horses in danger or distress. “Rest free, Thicket.” Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is a nonprofit charity that oversees the population of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs that inhabit the Outer Banks.

Per its website, the mission of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund is “to protect, conserve, and responsibly manage the herd of wild Colonial Spanish Mustangs roaming freely on the northernmost Currituck Outer Banks, and to promote the continued preservation of this land as a permanent sanctuary for horses designated as the State Horse and defined as a cultural treasure by the state of North Carolina.”