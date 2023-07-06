NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A one-year-old who had been shot along with another person on the Fourth of July has died.

Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a call about two gunshot victims on Lagrange Street on Tuesday. The victims, Nathan Sheptock, 22, and Nalaoni Sheptock, 1, were taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center. Nathan Sheptock was treated and released at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Nalaoni Sheptock was taken to ECU Health Medical Center.

Thursday morning, officials said Nalaoni Sheptock died at ECU Health during treatment for her injuries. Police are currently searching for the suspect and treating the case as a homicide.

“It hasn’t been nothing going on in that area for quite some time,” said Donell Bryant on Wednesday about the shooting. “I mean they have calmed down a lot in the Duffyfield area. So to hear something like this, it was definitely shocking.

“It breaks your heart to hear about a shooting period, but more so with a baby involved.”

Contact the New Bern Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit and to speak to the CIU supervisor at (252) 672-4253 if you have any information.