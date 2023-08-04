BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday marked one year since the double homicide of Phillip and William Fulcher. The case remains active with no arrests made yet.

Nine on Your Side sat down with relatives of the Fulcher brothers about how this past year has been, as they are still waiting for answers. The family members declined to speak on camera due to concerns for their safety. They both reflect on the shocking news they received on this day last year.

“Upon making entry into the residence, we were able to quickly determine that we were dealing with a homicide situation,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck. “So our investigation began immediately, and has been conducted since that time.”

Both of the cousins describe Phillip and William as quiet, easygoing, and content with their lives living on Clem Fulcher Court in the town of Atlantic.

“When you’re investigating offenses that occur out in a rural area versus things that happen in a town or a city or an urban area where you have more people, you have more potential witnesses, you have more cameras … so the location of this case has been more of a challenge, just based on the location,” said Buck.

Buck said they work on this case each day to run down every lead and examine all the evidence collected.

“We have to be as tight with the information as possible, and understand that it’s a frustrating time for folks, especially in the public, and especially with the family members, because everybody wants answers,” said Buck.

He added that they are hopeful they’ll be able to bring closure to the family. There is a $50,000 reward in this case. If anyone has information you can reach out to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.