WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While people were gathered at the North Wadesboro Grocery on North Green Street, shots rang out leaving one person dead and several others injured, according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, during what witnesses said was a block party. Officers arrived to find one person shot dead and 6 others injured.

The surviving victims were taken to Atrium Health Anson where they received treatment for their gunshot wounds, officials said.

According to authorities, as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, two victims remain in critical condition, three are hospitalized in stable condition, and one victim has already been released after medical care.

Officials are not identifying any of the victims at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167.