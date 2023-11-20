CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is in custody after an intentionally set fire Sunday evening, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were called to a three-story apartment complex in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on November 19.

According to authorities, the fire on the first story of the building was controlled in 10 minutes. The Red Cross is helping one person and their dog who were home during the fire and were displaced from their home.

Officials say the fire was set on purpose, and one person has been arrested. It is estimated that the fire caused $13,000 in damage.