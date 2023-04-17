OXFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A New York man won a $200,000 lottery prize while helping his friend move in North Carolina, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Terrance Pertillar, of Riverhead, NY, won the top prize in a new scratch-off game featuring country music star and North Carolina native Luke Combs.

“This is a once-in-a-blue-moon thing,” Pertillar said.

Pertillar said that, while helping his friend move to Henderson, they stopped to get gas, and he noticed a Luke Combs scratch-off ticket in the store.

“I’m a fan of Luke Combs,” Pertillar said. “I saw his ticket, so I bought it.”

He bought his $5 ticket on Friday from the Granville Food Mart on N.C. 158 in Oxford.

“I was like, ‘Wow. Is this real?’” he said

Pertillar collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

