RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Cancer survivors and others are joining together to call on senate leaders to pass legislation expanding Medicaid. Monday, they held an event outside the state legislative building in honor of Cancer Action Day.

Cancer survivors and other advocates said they’re frustrated by the lack of accessible care.

Just last week, the House passed a bill to increase eligibility for Medicaid, and they say they want the senate to do the same.

Cancer continues to be the leading cause of death for North Carolinians.

Donna Marie Woodson is a survivor of both colon and breast cancer.

She says she feels it’s important that everyone has coverage.

“It’s not cheap. Chemotherapy, radiation, hospital stays, those all add up. As I was looking…because I was keeping up with the cost I was like I can’t imagine if you didn’t have any insurance, if you were found out to have cancer how would you pay for that?” Woodson said.

Those who participated also met with lawmakers today to advocate for expanding coverage.