RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a teenage girl who vanished in Hoke County earlier this month.

Savannah Jones, 14, was last seen on Feb. 6 in Red Springs, a town on the Hoke/Robeson County line, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The national center said Savannah is 5 feet-3, weighs about 130 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office posted Sunday night about Savannah’s disappearance.

Savannah Jones. Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Savannah might be in the Pembroke or Red Springs area, the center said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said anyone with information about Savannah’s location should call the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (910) 878-1100.