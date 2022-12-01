NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous phone call it received Thursday morning regarding an “incident” at New Bern High School was determined to be a hoax.

The sheriff’s office said similar calls have “apparently been received at other Eastern North Carolina schools.” More reports of hoax calls have been popping up among school districts around the state.

“Anyone with information on the person or persons responsible for these hoaxes is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency,” a press release reads.

Beaufort County Schools received a similar call about an alleged incident at Washington High School, according to public information officer Kristin Riddle. The school went into lockdown as a precautionary measure. The call was determined to be a hoax; there was no active shooter situation, and no one was hurt.

Around noon Thursday, Beaufort County Community College announced its campus had been locked down out of an “abundance of caution.”

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright posted a similar announcement on Facebook Thursday.

WGHP reported that Williams High School in Burlington was locked down Thursday. The lockdown was eventually lifted.

ABSS Alert Lockdown Lifted: Burlington Police have determined the 911 call today at Williams High was part of a hoax that claimed tragic incidents were happening on campus. The same number that called 911 made similar calls regarding other schools in the state today. — Alamance-Burlington School System (@ABSSPublic) December 1, 2022