WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County dispatch confirmed multiple agencies are investigating a fire at a Wendell daycare that is currently facing sexual assault allegations.

The Wake County Fire Marshall are currently on scene at ABC Land on Raymond Drive in Wendell after a confirmed fire, a member of the Wendell Fire Department said. The fire department also responded to the fire.

At this time, the severity of the fire is unknown, as is its origin. However, a CBS 17 crew on scene reports a forensics unit is on-site and police tape is up keeping the daycare secluded from the public.

Additionally, the State Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into allegations of sexual assault at the daycare.

Police previously told CBS 17 that three families claim their 3-year-old children were sexually assaulted by a worker at ABC Land. The complaints are against one unnamed employee with the first report coming in on Jan. 4.

The daycare has also recently been flagged for violations from the North Carolina Health and Human Services.

On Dec. 5, here were five violations noted, but not connected to the sexual assault allegations, CBS 17 previously reported. Some of those violations can be read here.

On Tuesday night, CBS 17 has directly reached out to the Wendell Police and Fire departments, as well as, other official agencies throughout Wake County and is waiting to hear back.