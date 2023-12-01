PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Three weeks ago, four senior citizens in Plymouth lost their homes at River View Apartments.

Officials with the Plymouth Housing Authority say the support from both the local and national levels has been amazing. Within a week, all four residents were moved into new places just in time for the holidays.

Different people in the community have also dropped off supplies to help these seniors rebuild.

“It has been phenomenal, fantastic. The Red Cross, Salvation Army, churches and individual people have helped them with everything. Furniture, food, whatever they needed,” said Jeanette Price, Plymouth Housing Authority Executive assistant.

“Because it does mean a lot to have your own place, especially at that age.”

“I’m going to tell you, all of them are good people, they’re good people. They really help people too. That’s why I’m glad that everybody stepped out to help them,” said Jackie Cooper, Plymouth Housing Authority maintenance supervisor.

If you’re interested in donating, the Plymouth Housing Authority encourages you to reach out.