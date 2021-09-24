Officer shoots, injures woman after she tried to run him over with her vehicle according to police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A female suspect has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a CMPD officer shot her as she was trying to run him over with a vehicle outside a local beauty store in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said officers were called to the EC Beauty Supply located at 1237 Tyvola Drive on Thursday, Sept. 23, around 4 p.m. for reports of ‘a disturbance call.’

The 911 call indicated some sort of disturbance was happening inside the store, as well as a woman firing shots outside of the store at a store owner, CMPD said.

As one uniformed CMPD officer arrived at the scene on a dual-sport motorbike, a female suspect attempted to leave the parking lot in a vehicle outside the EC Beauty Supply, and then deliberately attempted to run the officer over while on his bike, authorities said.

As the officer attempted to escape from the suspect vehicle, he fired at the vehicle, striking the woman. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said, “the CMPD officer was left with no choice but to use deadly force.”

CMPD said a police chase then began between the suspect and other CMPD officers who had arrived to the scene. The chase ended along Cedar Creek Lane where the woman was captured and taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries sustained from being shot several times.

CMPD said no officer involved in this incident was injured. The names of the officers and the suspect are being withheld temporarily pending notification of family members. The SBI has taken over the investigation.

As standard protocol, CMPD said the officer involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.