FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night.

Around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at an Exxon gas station on Ramsey Street. After arriving, deputies said an off-duty Dunn police officer and another person were involved in a shooting.

They were taken to a medical facility for treatment and their identities are being withheld. The officer is listed as stable. The other person is in critical condition, but is stable.

(Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

About 30 minutes later, deputies responded to another shooting at the Cumberland Towers on Cumberland Creek Drive in Fayetteville. Deputies said they found two people with gunshot wounds and they were transported to the hospital.

Crime scene tape marks off a shooting scene at Cumberland Towers. (Ray Duffy/CBS 17)

The Hope Mills Police Department is assisting with the investigation into the apartment shooting. The sheriff’s office said the shootings were not connected.