Off-duty deputy shoots, kills man who jumped on his pickup truck in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who ran into traffic and jumped onto a moving vehicle was shot dead by the driver — an off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy — in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon, police said late Saturday night.

The incident happened just after 2:15 p.m. along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive, according to a Saturday afternoon news release from Fayetteville police.

Authorities said, “an adult male ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle.”

The driver of the pickup truck then shot the man who was on his vehicle and called 911, police said.

The man who was shot died at the scene.

Jason Walker, 37, of Bingham Drive was later identified as the man who died.

During the preliminary investigation, witnesses said the man jumped onto the front of the pickup truck, police said.

“The investigation has revealed the driver of the truck, who shot Jason Walker, was an off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy,” a news release Saturday night from Fayetteville police said.

Police then said that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation would be taking over the investigation.

No one has been charged in the shooting, so the deputy’s name was not released, according to the news release.

“Any additional updates will be released by the State Bureau of Investigation,” Fayetteville police said.

Authorities said anyone with information about the incident should contact the SBI at 1-800-334-3000, Fayetteville Police Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).