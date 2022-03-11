Off-duty Charlotte officer arrested on DWI charge after car crashes into sign

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte police officer who was off-duty has been arrested on a DWI charge after allegedly crashing into a sign in east Charlotte, the department announced Friday.

CMPD officers responded to calls Friday morning near 7100 Robinson Church Road and found a vehicle that had collided with a sign, according to the police report.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Crystal Washington, who is a CMPD officer who was off-duty at the time. It was her personal vehicle and not a department vehicle, authorities said.

Impairment was suspected, a DWI Task Force arrived at the scene after a supervisor was notified, and Washington was arrested for DWI.

A separate investigation is being conducted by internal affairs due to the nature of this case.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings released a statement to Queen City News:

“It is always disheartening when I learn that one of our officers has violated the very laws that we are sworn to uphold. However, professional accountability is a priority for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and our officers are expected to maintain this standard at all times.”