MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Mecklenburg County during Monday’s severe weather.

The NWS was on the ground in Charlotte and Cabarrus County Tuesday to determine if a tornado moved through several neighborhoods.

Authorities said the EF1 tornado reached peak winds of 100 MPH and traveled for about 10 miles from 1:37 p.m. to 1:51 p.m. Monday, May 23, beginning in Mecklenburg County and ending in Cabarrus County.

“A tornado touched down near Burnt Umber Drive, just south of Reedy Creek Park, and proceeded to travel northeast toward the Cabarrus County line, resulting in intermittent tree, utility line, and roof damage within residential areas near Hood and Rock River Roads. After crossing into Cabarrus County, damage was observed in the Camelot neighborhood. The tornado lifted near Rocky River Elementary School,” NWS said.

Several Tornado Warnings were issued in multiple NC counties Monday afternoon into the evening hours.

In east Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County, dozens of trees fell onto local homes, vehicles, and blocked area roads. At one point, more than 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in the Charlotte area. Thankfully, no major injuries were reported during Monday’s storms.

The National Weather Service Team was surveying damage Tuesday in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties and in Spartanburg County, SC Tuesday afternoon.