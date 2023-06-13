FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville motel that has been a haven of criminal activities for the past few years has been ordered to close.

On Monday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office served the Coliseum Inn, at 2507 Gillespie St., an abatement and injunction order.

The sheriff’s office said it has responded to the motel many times during the past few years for 911 calls for service ranging from homicides, overdoses, shootings, domestics, and thefts, among other offenses

“With this property ordered to not be in operation, the sheriff’s office can divert law enforcement services to other areas and citizens in the county for assistance,” the sheriff’s office said.

Nuisance and abatement signs have been posted. Anyone who is caught on the property will be deemed to be trespassing and will be charged accordingly, the sheriff’s office said.

Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted in this operation.