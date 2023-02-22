WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Construction crews are working on renovations to the North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race on May 21.
For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Cup Series will compete at the speedway for six days during the May 16-21 NASCAR All-Star Race week which will also include two nights of late model racing, three concerts and a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.
The NASCAR All-Star Race week schedule is presented below:
- Tuesday, May 16: ASA Stars National Series
- Wednesday, May 17: CARS Pro and Late Model Stocks
- Friday, May 19: NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Cup Series practice; Concerts by Midland and Chase Rice
- Saturday, May 20: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying and Tyson 250; NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
- Sunday, May 21: Dierks Bentley pre-race concert; NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race