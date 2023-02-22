WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Construction crews are working on renovations to the North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of the NASCAR All-Star race on May 21.

For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Cup Series will compete at the speedway for six days during the May 16-21 NASCAR All-Star Race week which will also include two nights of late model racing, three concerts and a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

Click here for ticket information.

The NASCAR All-Star Race week schedule is presented below:

Tuesday, May 16: ASA Stars National Series

ASA Stars National Series Wednesday, May 17: CARS Pro and Late Model Stocks

CARS Pro and Late Model Stocks Friday, May 19: NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Cup Series practice; Concerts by Midland and Chase Rice

NASCAR Craftsman Truck and Cup Series practice; Concerts by Midland and Chase Rice Saturday, May 20: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying and Tyson 250; NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series qualifying and Tyson 250; NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Sunday, May 21: Dierks Bentley pre-race concert; NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race