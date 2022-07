NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple units are looking for a potential drowning victim on the north end of North Topsail Beach.

According to Norman Bryson, Onslow County emergency services director, agencies are looking for a 39-year-old man.

Bryson said the man went into the water to help save a child, and then he started struggling to get out.

The North Topsail Beach fire and police departments are responding, as well as the Coast Guard.