WASHINGTON (WGHP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to show their support for Israel on Tuesday afternoon.

The “March for Israel” was in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,200 people.

Among those in attendance were 100 people from the Greensboro Jewish Federation.

One of the marchers in the crowd was Mark Spielman. He brought his 9-year-old son along to show him he could be comfortable in his own skin.

“It was really important for my well-being to know that we’re not alone and that there’s plenty of people that are supporters of Israel. I think it was really important for him to see that,” Speilman said.

Speilman was raised in Greensboro, but many of his family members are from Israel.

As the war against Hamas continues, he’s praying for peace in the Middle East.

“It’s been very difficult for me and my family for the past month. Obviously, my heart goes out to the Israelis but also the Palestinians there that are going through this. It’s just so sad on both sides,” Speilman said.

The Greensboro Jewish Federation was joined by people in Winston-Salem and Asheville as well.