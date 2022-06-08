GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Hundreds have been charged, and nearly 100 have pleaded guilty. Some jail sentences already have been served. Leaders of the Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy. New names emerge as the investigations and the prosecutions go on.

This is where we are in the investigation of supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, driving members of Congress from their chambers in a terrifying bid to disrupt the certification of a lawful presidential election and keep Trump in power.

You may recall there were hundreds of injuries to police, much destruction of property, threats on the life of Vice President Mike Pence and others and, ultimately, seven lives lost during or after the insurrection. There also have been all those legal proceedings.

On Thursday night a select committee from the House of Representatives will convene the first public hearings of the investigation they have undertaken to find out who was involved in this effort to destroy the democratic process of government and overturn President Joe Biden’s clear election.

North Carolinians arrested

Charles Donohoe

There were 21 residents of North Carolina arrested for their activities that day, the most recent being Joseph David Gietzen of Sanford, who was indicted on April 1 and then arrested on May 11, and Benjamin Robinson of Matthews, who was arrested on May 20 on four counts of being in the Capitol that day.

There were six residents of the Piedmont Triad on that list, and the most notorious perhaps is Charles Donohoe of Kernersville, the state president of the Proud Boys and an affiliate of the five men indicted this week for conspiring to commit sedition.

Matthew Mark Wood (DOJ)

Donohoe has pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges and is awaiting sentencing. And although he was not listed among those in the sedition charges, his name certainly shows up in the charging documents as someone who contributed to the communication among this right-wing terror group that marshaled its forces to attack the Capitol that day.

But Donohoe is not the only guilty plea among the six from the Triad, and two sentences have been served.

Matthew Mark Wood of Reidsville also pleaded guilty on May 27 and awaits sentencing on three charges.

Virginia Spencer of Pilot Mountain – originally charged with her husband, Chris Spencer – and Anthony Joseph Sirica of Winston-Salem pleaded guilty and have completed their sentences. Chris Spencer’s charges remain in process.

The Steele case

A surveillance image allegedly shows Laura Steele in the U.S. Capitol. (DOJ)

But perhaps the most involved outstanding case is that of Laura Steele, a former High Point Police officer who lives in Thomasville. Steele is named in a seventh superseding indictment against a group of people linked to another right-wing militia group, the Oath Keepers.

Steele is named in seven of eight counts listed in the 31 pages of that document, which is based on how Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, is said to have loosely organized a group of individuals to disrupt the transfer of power.

The indictment says Rhodes and certain regional leaders recruited members to travel to Washington and participate in the insurrection on Jan. 6. Steele was listed among a group that gathered that day, and, wearing paramilitary clothing and Oath Keepers identification, overpowered guards and invaded the Capitol through the doors to the rotunda.

This group is said by investigators to have marched in formation from the rally that Trump and his supporters staged on the ellipse outside the White House and at 2:30 p.m. broke through barriers to enter the Capitol.

They were trying to enter the Senate chamber before officers forced them back with pepper spray, court documents state. They then went to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office in search of her, but they didn’t find her, the court filings said.

Communications detailed in the indictment used military terms and rhetoric and a celebration of “We took the Capitol!”

Her charges

Steele is among a group that allegedly conspired to make all of this happen. The others are Donovan Crowl of Woodstock, Ohio; Sandra Parker of Morrow, Ohio; Connie Meggs of Dunnellon, Florida; William Isaacs of Kissimmee, Florida; and James Beeks of Orlando, Florida. Several others are named as unindicted co-conspirators.

Steele and the others are charged with:

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.

Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.

Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

She alone is named in an eighth count, which is tampering with documents and proceedings and aiding and abetting because she is alleged to have burned and destroyed evidence in involvement in the attack.

What’s next for Steele

Attorneys for Steele and the others appeared before Federal District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta in Washington on May 6, and a trial date hoped for this fall may be pushed to next year because of the multiple defendants and the complexities of the court docket.

The Jan. 6 cases from North Carolina

Stephen Maury Baker

FROM: Garner

ARRESTED: Feb. 1, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty to two charges).

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022, to:

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCE: 24 months of probation after 9 days of intermittent confinement (3 consecutive weekends) and $500 restitution.

Matthew Jason Beddingfield

FROM: Smithfield

ARRESTED: Feb. 8, 2022

CHARGES:

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous or deadly weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building

Impeding passage through Capitol grounds or buildings

Act of physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: No update since Feb. 8

Bradley Stuart Bennett

FROM: Charlotte

ARRESTED: April 12, 2021. INDICTED: April 21, 2021. ARRAIGNED: Pleaded not guilty. ARRAIGNED: April 29, 2021 (pleaded not guilty). REINDICTED ON TRUE BILL: Jan. 1, 2022

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Obstruction of justice/official proceeding

STATUS: No update since Jan. 11.

Aiden Bilyard

FROM: Raleigh

ARRESTED: Nov. 22, 2001

CHARGES:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of justice/official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: No update since Dec. 28

Lewis Easton Cantwell

FROM: Asheville

INDICTED: Feb. 5, 2021. ARRESTED: Feb. 18, 2021.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on March 24, 2022, to Count 1 of six original charges:

Obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement during commission of civil disorder and aiding and abetting.

SENTENCING: No update since March 24.

Charles Donohoe

FROM: Kernersville

ARRESTED: March 17, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 6, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 7, 2022.

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on April 8, 2022, to two of six original charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

STATUS: Donohoe was state president of Proud Boys and affiliated with five members this week charged with seditious conspiracy. No sentencing date is set, although his plea agreement specifies $2,000 in restitution and the judge has suggested there will be jail time.

Edward George Jr.

FROM: Fayetteville

INDICTED: Superseding indictment of 9 charges

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Theft of government property, aiding and abetting

STATUS: Status conference set for Oct. 1

Joseph David Gietzen

FROM: Sanford

INDICTED: April 1, 2022. ARRESTED: May 11, 2022.

CHARGES:

Civil disorder aiding and abetting

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, 2 counts

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

STATUS: No update since May 11.

Tate James Grant

FROM: Cary

ARRESTED: Oct. 14, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Dec. 15, 2021

CHARGES:

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury

Obstruction of an official proceeding

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: No update since Dec. 20, 2021.

Johnny Harris

FROM: Shelby

ARRESTED: March 18, 2021. ARRAIGNED: May 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty).

CHARGES:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions

Engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on the Capitol buildings or grounds

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: Remains on personal recognizance. No update since status hearing on Oct. 14, 2021.

Ethan Stephen Horn

FROM: Raleigh

ARRESTED: April 9, 2021. CHARGED: April 13, 2021. ARRAIGNED: April 27, 2021 (pleaded not guilty)

CHARGES:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: Remains on personal recognizance. No update since September.

James Little

FROM: North Carolina (no specific town)

CHARGES:

Pleaded guilty to Count 4 of five original charges: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: March 21, 2022, to 60 days in jail to be followed by 36 months of probation and $500 restitution.

Phillip James Mault

FROM: Fort Bragg

CHARGES:

Pleaded guilty on April 22, 2022, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

SENTENCING: No date published

Benjamin Robinson

FROM: Matthews

ARRESTED: May 20, 2022

CHARGES:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: No update since arrest

Anthony Joseph Scirica

FROM: Winston-Salem

ARRESTED: June 16, 2021. CHARGED: July 8, 2021

CHARGES:

Pleaded guilty to one of four original charges: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: Jan. 20, 2022, to 15 days of incarceration, $500 fine and $500 restitution.

Grayson Sherrill

FROM: Cherryville

ARRESTED: March 1, 2001. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Dec. 16, 2021

CHARGES:

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous or deadly weapon

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous or deadly weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, with deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Act of physical violence in Capitol grounds or buildings

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: His charges were separated from original indictment that included Elliot Bishal and Elisa Irizarry. No update since Jan. 3, 2022

Christopher Raphael (Chris) Spencer (indicted with Virginia Marie Spencer)

FROM: Winston-Salem

ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2021. CHARGED: Jan. 23, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 10, 2021. ARRAIGNMENT: Pleaded not guilty to all counts on March 31, 2021.

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

STATUS: No update since Aug. 4, 2021, following status conference

Virginia Marie (Jenny) Spencer

Virginia Maria “Jenny” Spencer of Pilot Mountain (DOJ)

FROM: Durham

ARRESTED: Feb. 8, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: March 10, 2021. ARRAIGNMENT: Pleaded not guilty to all counts on March 31, 2021.

CHARGES:

Pleaded guilty Sept. 9, 2021, to one of five original counts: Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

SENTENCED: Jan. 19, 2022, to 90 days incarceration, $500 restitution

Laura Steele

FROM: Thomasville

ARRESTED: Feb. 17, 2021. CHARGED: March 12, 2021. SEVENTH SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Jan. 12, 2022

CHARGES:

Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties

Destruction of government property and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Tampering with documents and proceedings and aiding and abetting (she’s the only one of several charged with this). Burned and destroyed evidence in involvement in the attack

STATUS: Trial date set for October but could be pushed to February, based on multiple defendants and clogged court dockets.

Tata Aileen Stottlemyer

FROM: Conover

AKA: Tara Aileen Shalvey, charged with Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey

ARRESTED: Sept. 14, 2021. SUPERSEDING INDICTMENT: Feb. 2, 2022

CHARGES:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Entering and remaining on the floor of Congress

Disorderly conduct in Capitol building

STATUS: No update since Feb. 16.

Mark Matthew Wood

FROM: Reidsville

ARRESTED: March 5, 2021. INDICTED: MARCH 17, 2021. ARRAIGNED: March 23, 2021 (pleaded not guilty to six counts)

CHARGES: Pleaded guilty on May 27, 2022, to:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in Capitol building

SENTENCING: No date set