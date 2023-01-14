(WGHP) — A North Carolinian is the lucky winner of a $1 million prize after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky winner bought his sticker at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers of all five white balls securing the $1 million dollar victory. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

The $1 million prize in North Carolina became one of 14 won nationally as lottery players tried their luck at the second-highest jackpot in the history of the game.

Two other tickets in North Carolina won a $10,000 prize. One was sold at the Food Lion on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh and the other at the Handy House on Arendell Street in Morehead City.

The $1.35 billion jackpot went to one lucky ticket sold in Maine. Mega Millions players have won jackpots on Friday the 13th seven times.