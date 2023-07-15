RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — One lucky North Carolinian was the victor of a $1 million lottery prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing after matching all five white balls.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at a Food Lion in Gaston County.

The $1 million prize was among three won across the United States with the other two winners being across Interstate 40 in California.

A $3 million prize-winning ticket was sold in South Carolina. That was the largest prize in Friday’s drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

A ticket purchased locally in Guilford County using Online Play matched four out of five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win $10,000.

Since no one won Friday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing climbs to $640 million as an annuity, or $328 million cash. The $640 million jackpot ranks as the 7th largest in Mega Millions history.

The Powerball game offers an even bigger jackpot in Saturday’s drawing. Tonight’s jackpot stands as a $875 million annuity, or $441.9 million cash, and ranks as the 3rd largest in Powerball history.

Players can buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.