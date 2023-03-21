RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The hunting season for wild turkey opens next month in North Carolina.

The season opens for youth from April 1-7, and the statewide season starts on April 8, according to officials.

There are limits for hunters to be aware of, as they’re limited to two turkeys for the entire season, and only one of those may be taken during the youth season, according to officials.

And in the 2022 wild turkey season, hunters recorded 20,576 birds harvested, with 1,777 birds taken during the youth season, Chris Kreh, assistant chief of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Wildlife Management Division said.

Kreh said the wild turkey population in the state is robust despite the increase in hunting pressure and harvest during the past few years.

“Our agency has safeguards in place to ensure that overharvest does not occur,” Kreh said. “Five weeks of hunting is conservative compared to most states, and hunters must comply with a two-bird limit and may only take male or bearded birds.”

And those are not the only steps taken in North Carolina, as even when the season takes place is thought out.

“The season dates offer considerable opportunity for breeding before males are harvested. Hens are able to nest and raise poults as they always do,” Kreh said.

If you’re taking part in the hunting season, anyone 16 and older is required to have a hunting license. Anyone under 16 is not required to have a license but must be accompanied by a licensed adult who is at least 18 years old, officials said. Youth who have licenses or a hunter education card may hunt without adult supervision.

You can find information on hunting licenses here.

All hunters are required to report their turkey harvests on the Big Game Harvest Report Card, officials said. You can find information for the Big Game Harvest Report Card here.

And if you any suspicious activity, including poaching or baiting, officials said witnesses may be “eligible to receive a reward (up to $1,000) by reporting information that leads to a conviction to the Turn-In-Poachers program.” For information for what qualifies and how to submit a tip, click here.