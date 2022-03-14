North Carolina’s unemployment rate below national average

RALEIGH, N.C. – We knew there were plenty of jobs for people who wanted to work, and now we know that in North Carolina full employment appears to have been reached.

The state’s seasonally adjusted rate for unemployment in January was 3.9%, down from 4.1% in December and better than the national average of 4%.

That’s also 1.6 percentage points better than last year, the NC Department of Commerce reported in a release. Figures by county will be published on Friday. No hiring has begun for the thousands of new jobs being created by Toyota’s battery plant and Boom Supersonic’s airplane manufacturer.

There are fewer than 200,000 of the state’s 10 million residents who are unemployed, which is more than 70,000 fewer than a year ago.

North Carolina’s unemployment trends. (NC DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE)

Economists calculate “full employment” as when “all available labor resources are being used in the most efficient way possible” or the highest number that can be employed at any given time. That rate generally is considered 4-5%.

North Carolina reported that total non-farm employment grew in January to 4,660,200, with increases in January in the job categories in which we knew that employees were needed, such as construction and construction (2,900) and education and health services (1,100). Professional and business services increased the most, 3,400.

The top industries decreasing: trade, transportation and utilities, 2,300; other services, 2,000; government, 1,200; and leisure and hospitality services, 500.

The Department of Commerce says that there have been 166,500 more jobs than in January 2021, with 146,200 in the private sector and 20,300 in government. Nearly 50,000 of those were in leisure and hospitality, such as restaurant and hotel employees. Education and health, two big employers in the Piedmont Triad, added 10,400 jobs in the past year.