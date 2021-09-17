North Carolina’s latest photo voter ID law struck down as racially biased by state judges

A person displays an “I Voted” sticker. (Photo by Bethany Clarke/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges have struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law.

Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared on Friday that the December 2018 law is unconstitutional.

The judges barred its enforcement, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power.

The majority’s decision is now likely headed to a state appeals court.

With two other pending lawsuits, it’s looking more unlikely that a voter ID mandate for in-person and absentee balloting will happen in the 2022 elections.

A previous ID law was struck down five years ago.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

