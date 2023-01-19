CHOCOWINITY, NC (WNCT) — Scratchboard art is meticulous and time-consuming. There are only 20 master scratchboard artists in the world, and Ginger Gehres is one of them.

Gehres was recently recognized for her talent after submitting one of her pieces to be considered for the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation Wildlife Artist of the Year 2022 award. She won the Michelle Lee Howk’s First Time Entrants Award for her work on ‘Let the Good Times Roll,’ a piece that took her nearly six months to complete.

“It was a great honor because it was the first year that they had that award,” said Gehres. “It meant a lot to me.”

Watch the video to learn more about scratchboard and how the David Shepherd Artist of the Year competition impacts wildlife.