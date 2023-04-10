WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Jarvis, of Wake Forest, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery release.

Jarvis bought her winning 200X The Cash ticket from Rose Mart on Durham Road in Wake Forest.

When Jarvis arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $3 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $2,137,509.

