CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Melissa Corano-Juarez, of Charlotte, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $200,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was thinking maybe I was going to win $50, $100 max,” she said.

When she got home and checked the ticket, she found a much bigger prize.

“I just scratched it off, and it said $200,000, so I was just in complete shock,” she said, “I just started shaking, and I was really happy.”

Corano-Juarez, 21, bought her Ice scratch-off at the Raceway Amoco on Lyles Lane in Concord. She said the big win also shocked her family.

“I told them and they thought I was playing around until I showed them the actual ticket,” she said.

Corano-Juarez visited lottery headquarters in Raleigh Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,501.

She plans to put the money in savings.

