Tonika Harry, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off and won the first $150,000 top prize in the new Holiday Gold game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Harry bought her winning ticket from Robbie’s Express Mart on N.C. 561 in Enfield.

She arrived Wednesday at lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

After required tax withholdings, she took home $106,876.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.