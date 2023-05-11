CLAYTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Colette Owens, of Clayton, said she’s going to a Notre Dame football game after winning a $147,894 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s one of those things on the bucket list we’ve always wanted to do,” Owens said.

Owens bought the $1 Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket in Friday’s drawing on the lottery’s website. She woke up early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. and checked her email on her phone.

“I just looked at it and looked at it,” shesaid. “I was shocked.”

She then ran into her bedroom to wake up her husband.

“He’s like, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’” Owenssaid. “He had to get his glasses so he could see the screen.”

Owens said they didn’t sleep much for the rest of the night.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $105,375.

She said in addition to the Notre Dame game they will also use the money to pay some bills and pay off a golf cart.

