GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jennifer Nunn, of Goldsboro, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Nunn bought her winning ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro.

She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Nunn claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $71,251.

