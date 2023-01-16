CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Georgia Richardson, of Charlotte, is the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

She won on Jan. 9 in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.

Richardson’s entry won the $100,000 prize.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,250.

