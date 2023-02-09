FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,256.

