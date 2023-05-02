ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WGHP) — Lowanda Kane, of Garner, a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Kane bought her winning $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket from Turner Mini Mart on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

When she arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday, Kane had the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $427,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

