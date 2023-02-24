A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Sherri Burch, of Maiden, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Burch bought her winning $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket from Countryside Food Mart on Salisbury Road in Statesville.

When Burch arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday, she had a decision to make.

She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,503.

