North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station (NC Education Lottery)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman.

She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in the Nov. 2 drawing.

Best claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $710,101.

