GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville woman who was wanted on an attempted murder charge has turned herself in and has been charged by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeisha McClary was wanted by police, who received warrants for her arrest. She turned herself in at the Pitt County Detention Center on Tuesday. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

McClary was being held without bond.

On Saturday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shot on Steven Street. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a female with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Through the investigation, crime detectives determined that before the shooting, a confrontation had occurred at a local bar.

