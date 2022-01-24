North Carolina woman sues Charlotte, police over brother’s death

Court gavel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a North Carolina woman says he brother was shackled to a floor while in police custody and didn’t get help from police officers.

The lawsuit alleges the officers watched him swallow cocaine, beg for water and tell them he couldn’t breathe.

The Charlotte Observer reports Andrell Mackey filed the lawsuit Thursday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court.

Mackey’s brother, Harold Easter, died on Jan. 26, 2020, three days after he was arrested and detained in a police station.

Named in the lawsuit are five former officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the city of Charlotte, which is named because it’s responsible for ensuring officers are adequately trained.

